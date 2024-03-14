Campaign Against Hoarders Launched
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 12:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain said that a special campaign against hoarders has been launched on the instructions of the Punjab government.
All traders, shopkeepers, stockists and warehouse owners shall register their stock information in the Deputy Commissioner's Office within three days,otherwise their stock will be treated as hoarding and confiscated as per law.
He expressed these views while reviewing the demand, supply, stock and auctions of critical vegetables at New Vegetable and Fruit Market at Aimenabad Road here at early morning.
Deputy Commissioner said that the Punjab government has opened a helpline 080002345 for redressal of citizens' complaints regarding hoarding and Nigehban Ramzan Package.
.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain visited different areas of the city to review the Suthra cleanliness drive.
Deputy Commissioner directed the CEO Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Kashif Randhawa and the operation team to lift the silt and waste released during the cleaning of sewerage and drains as soon as possible.
He said that the garbage lifting hours should be clearly displayed at waste points and community support should be sought to ensure its implementation.
