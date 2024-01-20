Open Menu

Campaign Against Hoarding, Overcharging Continues

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Campaign against hoarding, overcharging continues

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) In the light of orders of the Punjab Chief Secretary and Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza, the supply of food items at cheap prices is being ensured in the district.

In this regard, 30 Special Price Magistrates posted across the district are monitoring markets on a daily basis.

The Deputy Commissioner Narowal has said that price control magistrates should play an active role in maintaining stability in the prices of food items by inspecting shops on a daily basis and not only fine the violators heavily but also arrest the shopkeepers by registering FIRs and sealing the shops.

According to District Officer (DO) Industries Narowal Zeeshan Niaz, 21,487 inspections were made across the district from January 1 to 18 under the campaign against hoarding and overcharging, in which 538 shopkeepers were found guilty of violation, who were fined Rs12,55,500, eight cases were registered and 20 people were arrested while two shops were also sealed.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Price Narowal January Market From

Recent Stories

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: C ..

Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM

26 minutes ago
 Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

2 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sh ..

ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24

2 hours ago
 LPG prices surge once again during winter season

LPG prices surge once again during winter season

2 hours ago
 Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

21 hours ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

21 hours ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

22 hours ago
 China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan