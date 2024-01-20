Campaign against hoarding, overcharging continues

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) In the light of orders of the Punjab Chief Secretary and Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza, the supply of food items at cheap prices is being ensured in the district.

In this regard, 30 Special Price Magistrates posted across the district are monitoring markets on a daily basis.

The Deputy Commissioner Narowal has said that price control magistrates should play an active role in maintaining stability in the prices of food items by inspecting shops on a daily basis and not only fine the violators heavily but also arrest the shopkeepers by registering FIRs and sealing the shops.

According to District Officer (DO) Industries Narowal Zeeshan Niaz, 21,487 inspections were made across the district from January 1 to 18 under the campaign against hoarding and overcharging, in which 538 shopkeepers were found guilty of violation, who were fined Rs12,55,500, eight cases were registered and 20 people were arrested while two shops were also sealed.