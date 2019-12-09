UrduPoint.com
Campaign Against Illegal Hunters To Be Intensified

The Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department on Monday decided to speed up campaign against those who unlawfully hunt animals and birds and post pictures on the social media

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department on Monday decided to speed up campaign against those who unlawfully hunt animals and birds and post pictures on the social media.

During the ongoing campaign, launched in August 2018, the Department took action against 51 unlawful hunters.

Of them, 38 admitted to their activity and the department received Rs 1,000,000 fine from them.

Hearing against 13 illegal hunters is under way in courts.

