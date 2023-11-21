Open Menu

Campaign Against Illegal Profiteering, Over 4k Shops Fined Rs 16.1 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2023 | 11:08 PM

During the City administration's Price control campaign, 4300 shopkeepers received fines adding up to 16.1 million for violation of notified prices of essential commodities while 127 shops were sealed as well

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) During the City administration's price control campaign, 4300 shopkeepers received fines adding up to 16.1 million for violation of notified prices of essential commodities while 127 shops were sealed as well.

Following the directives of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput campaign was further reinforced and officers concerned took stern action in coordination with representative associations of traders, wholesalers, and retailers, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The commissioner said that the campaign against the violators would continue and directed to make all-out efforts for the success of the campaign by ensuring the availability of essential commodities in all the markets in the city on notified prices.

As per district-wise breakdown of the action against the profiteers in district South, 1007 shopkeepers were fined Rs.

4.057 million, 3 violators were sent to jail and 37 shops were sealed during the 20 days of the campaign.

The administration of the district central sealed 49 shops and imposed a fine of Rs.4.53 million on 529 shopkeepers who were found selling essential food items at excessive prices. Three violators were sent to jail in the district.

In District East 5 shops were sealed and 4 profiteers were jailed by the assistant commissioners concerned while a total fine of Rs.1.188 were imposed on 507 illegal profiteers. In Malir district, 853 shopkeepers were fined a total of Rs.1.32 million while 10 shops were sealed.

In district Korangi 543 profiteers were fined Rs.2.5 million while three violators were sent to jail and 14 shops were sealed. Likewise, the district administration of Keamari fined 370 profiteers with Rs.391000 while 12 shops were sealed.

