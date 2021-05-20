UrduPoint.com
Campaign Against Illegal Speed Breakers Stated At Bajaur

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Volunteers of Civil Defense Bajaur here Thursday launched a campaign to remove illegal speed breakers from roads of the district.

The campaign was started on the directives of Deputy Commissioners Bajaur, Fayaz Sherpao and Divisional Warden Civil Defense, Muhammad Suhail Khan.

At the start of campaign volunteers removed speed breakers from carpeted roads of Badisamor area.

According to Divisional Warden Bajaur, illegal speed breakers that are creating hurdles in smooth movement of traffic would be removed.

Those who would resist the campaign would be handed over to police and district administration for necessary action.

