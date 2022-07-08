Campaign against institutions: Lahore High Court directs to amend plea

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed to amend a petition against former prime minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid for their alleged campaign against state institutions on social media

The court observed that the matter would be referred to a five-member bench after filing of the amended petition.

The court noted that it was an important matter and the same should be decided for once and all.

The court observed that it appears from the contents of the petition that it was against a particular party whereas it should be general in nature.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by a citizen, Akhtar Ali, through Advocate Mian Dawood, Earlier, the petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the PTI leaders had launched a campaign against state institutions on social and electronic media after ouster of their government.

He pleaded with the court to direct authorities for discharging their legal responsibilitiesand take action against those involved in running malicious campaign against the institutions.