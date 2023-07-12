Campaign against LPG cylinders in public transport intensified

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The campaign against LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cylinders in public transport has been intensified in the district.

The transport department's teams on Wednesday removed cylinders from 48 vehicles and the same were seized.

Cylinders from 33 vehicles were removed in city areas and 15 in tehsil Chak Jhumra.

According to the district admin spokesperson, this step had been taken to provide safety to human lives that were traveling in these vans.