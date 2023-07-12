Open Menu

Campaign Against LPG Cylinders In Public Transport Intensified

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 07:54 PM

The campaign against LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cylinders in public transport has been intensified in the district

The transport department's teams on Wednesday removed cylinders from 48 vehicles and the same were seized.

Cylinders from 33 vehicles were removed in city areas and 15 in tehsil Chak Jhumra.

According to the district admin spokesperson, this step had been taken to provide safety to human lives that were traveling in these vans.

