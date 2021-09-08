Campaign against measles to start from Nov 15

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The vaccination campaign against Measles (Rubella) would start from November 15 in the district and continued till November 27 under which more than 1.559 million children between the ages of 9 months and 15 years would be vaccinated.

A meeting was held in the committee room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia.

The meeting was also attended by WHO Officer Dr. Mufkar, UNICEF Representative Dr. Zakir Ali, DHO Dr. Khalid Arain, CEO education Zahoor Ahmad Chauhan, Deputy District Health Officer, officers of relevant departments.

The deputy commissioner said that team members should work actively in the field so that children could be protected from measles.

The parents should get their children between the ages of 9 months and 15 vaccinated against measles.

At the meeting, Divisional Operational Officer WHO Dr. Mufkar said that all arrangements have been completed to make this campaign successful.

For this campaign, 1120 teams have been formed including 985 outreach and 135 fixed center teams, 1120 Skilled Persons, 1120 Team Assistants and 2105 Social Mobilizers will provide services in this campaign.

He said that social workers would apprise the parents about the importance of vaccination against measles.