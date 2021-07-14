Campaign against one-wheelies, underage driving continues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The City traffic police continued campaign against one-wheelies, underage drivers and those driving motorcycles and four wheelers at higher speed in the city.

Special teams deputed by chief traffic officer have been further advised to specifically focus on one-wheelies to save lives as youngsters resort to such dangerous activities ahead of or on Eid festival, traffic police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He warned that motorcycles, rockshaws or four-wheelers would be impounded in police stations if found to be driven at high speed, or by underage drivers below the age of 18 or one-wheelies.

The traffic police officials ordered installing speed barriers or breakers on the busy roads. They appealed the people to avoid giving their motorcycles, rickshaws or four-wheelers to children to avoid risks of accidents.

The people should convey information to helpline 1915 or to 03359151915 in case of noticing any traffic trouble or one-wheelies.