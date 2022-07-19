Campaign against overcharging continues on M4 motorway

National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Tuesday continued the campaign against overcharging and overloading on M4 motorway

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Tuesday continued the campaign against overcharging and overloading on M4 motorway.

The campaign, that was launched just before Eid-ul-Azha on the directive of Inspector General Khalid Mahmood, was still in progress to facilitate passengers and save them from profiteers, NH&MP spokesman said.

DIG motorway central-2 Shahid Javed, SP Javed Iqbal Chadhar maintained their supervision during the checking.

The NH&MP beat-21 officials not only took action against transporters on charging high fare but also got the extra fare returned to the passengers, the spokesman added.