Campaign Against Overcharging, Hoarding Under Way In Narowal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:50 PM

District Officer Industries Zeeshan Niaz Thursday said that under the supervision of Narowal Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan, a campaign against hoarding and overcharging was under way successfully in the district

He said that the price control magistrates were continuing their operations in urban and rural areas. During the current campaign this week, the magistrates visited 3,212 shops and found 220 shopkeepers committing violations of the law. The magistrates imposed Rs 185,800 fine on them under the Price Control Act, and got registered cases against 13 shopkeepers.

He said that in order to provide maximum relief to citizens, 14 DC counters had been set up in Narowal district where flour and sugar were being sold at subsidized rates.

In addition, seven Sahulat Bazaars have been set up in the district, he said adding that the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners had been visiting the vegetable and fruit markets on a daily basis.

