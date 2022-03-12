Campaign against overcharging, hoarding underway

The campaign against hoarding and overcharging was underway successfully in the district as a total fine of Rs 316,600 was imposed on 179 shopkeepers for overcharging

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :The campaign against hoarding and overcharging was underway successfully in the district as a total fine of Rs 316,600 was imposed on 179 shopkeepers for overcharging.

District Officer Industries Zeeshan Niaz said on Saturday the district administration was fully mobilized to ensure maximum relief to citizens.

He said that 1,958 shops were inspected in the district during the first week from March 1 to 8 regarding hoarding and overcharging.

Out of which, 179 shopkeepers were found guilty of violations and fined a total ofRs 316,600 and three shops were sealed while cases were registered against sixshopkeepers and 10 arrests were made in this regard, he added.