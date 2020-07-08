UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Campaign Against Price Hike In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:03 AM

Campaign against price hike in full swing

Assistant Commissioner Murree, Zahid Hussain, has said that under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq, campaign against price hike is in full swing in all markets and bazaars of tehsil Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Murree, Zahid Hussain, has said that under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq, campaign against price hike is in full swing in all markets and bazaars of tehsil Murree.

AC Zahid Hussain said that teams had been constituted to visit different shops to monitor the implementation of Price Control Act.

He said that shopkeepers who had been charging essential items beyond the fixed prices were being penalised under the law.

He asked shopkeepers to ensure compliance of official prices of daily use items and refrain from over charging.

Related Topics

Murree Visit Rawalpindi Price Market All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

6 minutes ago

M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Min ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

1 hour ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

2 hours ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.