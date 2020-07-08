Campaign against price hike in full swing

Assistant Commissioner Murree, Zahid Hussain, has said that under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq, campaign against price hike is in full swing in all markets and bazaars of tehsil Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Murree, Zahid Hussain, has said that under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq, campaign against price hike is in full swing in all markets and bazaars of tehsil Murree.

AC Zahid Hussain said that teams had been constituted to visit different shops to monitor the implementation of Price Control Act.

He said that shopkeepers who had been charging essential items beyond the fixed prices were being penalised under the law.

He asked shopkeepers to ensure compliance of official prices of daily use items and refrain from over charging.