Open Menu

Campaign Against Professional Beggars Continues In Karachi, 220 Arrested In 22 Days

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Campaign against professional beggars continues in Karachi, 220 arrested in 22 days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, has directed deputy commissioners to make special arrangements to curb professional beggars during Eid. He directed them to make the ongoing campaign against beggars more effective.

According to the press release, In the past 22 days, 220 professional beggars have been arrested, and measures are being taken to prevent them from returning. Deputy commissioners have been instructed to identify and apprehend potential handlers of beggars.

The commissioner has taken notice of the increasing number of professional beggars in the city and has directed deputy commissioners to effectively curb them in markets, intersections, and shopping centers. They have been advised to seek help from social welfare organizations, NGOs, traffic police, and local police.

The commissioner's office has released details of the actions taken against professional beggars. According to the details, 220 beggars have been arrested and handed over to the police since March 1.

Recent Stories

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

2 hours ago
 UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Ifta ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dub ..

Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme

4 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-20 ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan

4 hours ago
 41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza ..

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip

4 hours ago
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

5 hours ago
 UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

5 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, ..

Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..

5 hours ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

6 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

7 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan