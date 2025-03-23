Campaign Against Professional Beggars Continues In Karachi, 220 Arrested In 22 Days
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 10:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, has directed deputy commissioners to make special arrangements to curb professional beggars during Eid. He directed them to make the ongoing campaign against beggars more effective.
According to the press release, In the past 22 days, 220 professional beggars have been arrested, and measures are being taken to prevent them from returning. Deputy commissioners have been instructed to identify and apprehend potential handlers of beggars.
The commissioner has taken notice of the increasing number of professional beggars in the city and has directed deputy commissioners to effectively curb them in markets, intersections, and shopping centers. They have been advised to seek help from social welfare organizations, NGOs, traffic police, and local police.
The commissioner's office has released details of the actions taken against professional beggars. According to the details, 220 beggars have been arrested and handed over to the police since March 1.
