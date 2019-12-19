Campaign against profiteers, hoarders to continue: Minister

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that campaign against hoarders and illegal profiteers will continue till their eradication

While talking to different delegations at his office here on Thursday, he said that more than Rs500 million had been imposed as fine and shopkeepers selling items at exorbitant rates had been sent to jails.

He said price application prepared by the industries department for controlling artificial price hike was proving beneficial.

He said, "Prices of essential items are uploaded at this application and the consumers should download the application in their mobile phones to remain aware of fixed rates.

" He said that the interest of consumers was very dear to the government and their rights would be fully protected.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the campaign against price-hike and implementation of price control mechanism had given positive results.

A visible decrease had been witnessed in the prices of essential items and public would be given more relief with regard to prices in coming days, he added.

He said that people could lodge their complaints at 0800-02345 against the shopkeepers who do not display rate lists.