Campaign against profiteers launched ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Thursday issued instructions to special price magistrates to launch crackdown targeting profiteers to save citizens from their clutches during shopping for upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

Presiding over a meeting to review week-long performance of price magistrates, DC urged them to bring improvement in their performance and warned that negligence would invite action against poor performers.

He asked them to remain in field for price checking and impose heavy fines on those selling Roti at a high price.

Meeting was informed that six shopkeepers were arrested during last six days for overcharging while remaining violating shopkeepers faced fine overall worth Rs 665,000.

APP/qbs/ifi