Campaign against profiteers to be extended to rural areas

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Tuesday ordered officials to extend the ongoing campaign against the profiteers to rural areas.

During a visit to fruit and vegetables market, accompanied by officials, the DC said officials should tighten noose around the profiteers across the district and ensure availability of quality items at fixed prices in the markets.

Sherazi said demand-supply chain should be monitored closely and quality of essential items be ensured.

He ordered officials to take stricter action against those selling essential items at high prices in urban and rural areas.