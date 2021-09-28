UrduPoint.com

Campaign Against Profiteers To Be Extended To Rural Areas

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Campaign against profiteers to be extended to rural areas

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Tuesday ordered officials to extend the ongoing campaign against the profiteers to rural areas.

During a visit to fruit and vegetables market, accompanied by officials, the DC said officials should tighten noose around the profiteers across the district and ensure availability of quality items at fixed prices in the markets.

Sherazi said demand-supply chain should be monitored closely and quality of essential items be ensured.

He ordered officials to take stricter action against those selling essential items at high prices in urban and rural areas.

Related Topics

Visit Khanewal Market

Recent Stories

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Pradesh Congr ..

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee’s President

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport launches new sonic branding

Sharjah Airport launches new sonic branding

11 minutes ago
 Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) being observed ..

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) being observed with due solemnity

20 minutes ago
 Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student ..

Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student Russia ’21, first-ever podiu ..

1 hour ago
 Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednes ..

Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednesday

1 hour ago
 Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling C ..

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling Challenge presented by DP World

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.