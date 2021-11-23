UrduPoint.com

Campaign Against Profiteers To Be Extended To Rural Areas,DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 03:29 PM

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Tuesday ordered officials to stretch forward the ongoing campaign against the profiteers to rural areas to benefit the people of urban and rural areas alike

During a visit to fruit and vegetables market accompanying officials Tuesday Afternoon, DC said officials should tighten noose around the profiteers across the district and ensure availability of quality items at fixed prices in the markets.

Sherazi said that demand-supply chain should be monitored closely and quality of essential items be ensured. He ordered officials to take stricter action against those selling essential items at high prices in urban as well as rural areas.

