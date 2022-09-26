UrduPoint.com

Campaign Against Profiteers To Continue: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Campaign against profiteers to continue: DC

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon Monday said the campaign launched against profiteers would continue till they ensure that the commodities were sold at rates fixed by the administration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon Monday said the campaign launched against profiteers would continue till they ensure that the commodities were sold at rates fixed by the administration.

He directed the officials to ensure that prices of commodities were displayed and stern actions taken against those involved in selling essential commodities at excessive prices.

Talking to APP, he said during the campaign, the assistant commissioners/ magistrates inspected some 205 shops including fruits, vegetables and general stores.

Three shopkeepers were sent to jail whereas other violators were fined.

Memon said the civil administration had focused those areas where complaints against price hike were received.

The DC stated that special teams had been deputed in Sabzi Mandi to ensure price control and stop artificial shortage of vegetables and fruits.

These actions have made vegetables and fruits available in the open market at lower prices.

The city administration would continue its efforts to control the prices of fruits, vegetables along with the essential commodities so that people get these items at affordable prices, the DC remarked.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Shortage Jail Price Market

Recent Stories

DC Haripur chairs dengue control meeting

DC Haripur chairs dengue control meeting

43 seconds ago
 Canada to Drop COVID-19 Entry Requirements on Octo ..

Canada to Drop COVID-19 Entry Requirements on October 1 - Health Minister

44 seconds ago
 Govt. believes in supremacy of law, constitutions ..

Govt. believes in supremacy of law, constitutions: Azam Tarar

46 seconds ago
 BISP disburses over Rs. 46 billion among flood hit ..

BISP disburses over Rs. 46 billion among flood hit families

48 seconds ago
 Tourism is backbone of Economy: Awn Chaudhary

Tourism is backbone of Economy: Awn Chaudhary

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Highway Patrol arranges awareness seminar a ..

Punjab Highway Patrol arranges awareness seminar at private college

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.