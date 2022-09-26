Campaign against profiteers to continue: DC

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon Monday said the campaign launched against profiteers would continue till they ensure that the commodities were sold at rates fixed by the administration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon Monday said the campaign launched against profiteers would continue till they ensure that the commodities were sold at rates fixed by the administration.

He directed the officials to ensure that prices of commodities were displayed and stern actions taken against those involved in selling essential commodities at excessive prices.

Talking to APP, he said during the campaign, the assistant commissioners/ magistrates inspected some 205 shops including fruits, vegetables and general stores.

Three shopkeepers were sent to jail whereas other violators were fined.

Memon said the civil administration had focused those areas where complaints against price hike were received.

The DC stated that special teams had been deputed in Sabzi Mandi to ensure price control and stop artificial shortage of vegetables and fruits.

These actions have made vegetables and fruits available in the open market at lower prices.

The city administration would continue its efforts to control the prices of fruits, vegetables along with the essential commodities so that people get these items at affordable prices, the DC remarked.

