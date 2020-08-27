The city traffic police launched a campaign against smoke emitting vehicles in the city on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The city traffic police launched a campaign against smoke emitting vehicles in the city on Thursday.

A traffic police spokesperson said wardens had been strictly directed to take action against smoke emitting vehicles without any discrimination.

He said that no smoke emitting vehicle would be allowed to move on road,adding that theobjective of the drive was to control pollution.