UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Campaign Against Smoke Emitting Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:00 PM

Campaign against smoke emitting vehicles

The city traffic police launched a campaign against smoke emitting vehicles in the city on Thursday

A traffic police spokesperson said wardens had been strictly directed to take action against smoke emitting vehicles without any discrimination.

He said that no smoke emitting vehicle would be allowed to move on road,adding that theobjective of the drive was to control pollution.

More Stories From Pakistan

