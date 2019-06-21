UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Campaign Against Tax Defaulting Vehicles From June 24-27

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:25 PM

Campaign against tax defaulting vehicles from June 24-27

Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has decided to launch a road checking campaign against tax defaulting vehicles from June 24 to 2

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has decided to launch a road checking campaign against tax defaulting vehicles from June 24 to 27.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla here in his office, said a statement on Friday.

Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh , Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers attended the meeting.

Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh briefed the meeting that during proposed road checking campaign, the action would be taken against the use of motor vehicle by second or progressive owners on transfer of ownership letters ( open letters) as well as defaulting vehicles such as non-payments of motor vehicle tax throughout the Sindh Province.

Checking teams have been constituted for the purpose and hopefully the campaign to nab tax defaulting vehicles will be a successful, he added.

Mukesh K Chawla expressed his satisfaction over arrangements for the campaign and asked the concerned officers to remain strict for collection of taxes because no one is above the law, however advised them to be polite and humble when dealing them.

Related Topics

Sindh National Accountability Bureau Vehicles Road Vehicle June From

Recent Stories

Russian Interior Ministry Says Violations Detected ..

8 minutes ago

Excise operation against defaulters; 137 vehicles ..

8 minutes ago

Thousands converge on Hong Kong police HQ in anti- ..

8 minutes ago

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

15 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

13 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.