Campaign against tax defaulting vehicles from June 24-27

Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has decided to launch a road checking campaign against tax defaulting vehicles from June 24 to 2

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has decided to launch a road checking campaign against tax defaulting vehicles from June 24 to 27.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla here in his office, said a statement on Friday.

Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh , Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers attended the meeting.

Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh briefed the meeting that during proposed road checking campaign, the action would be taken against the use of motor vehicle by second or progressive owners on transfer of ownership letters ( open letters) as well as defaulting vehicles such as non-payments of motor vehicle tax throughout the Sindh Province.

Checking teams have been constituted for the purpose and hopefully the campaign to nab tax defaulting vehicles will be a successful, he added.

Mukesh K Chawla expressed his satisfaction over arrangements for the campaign and asked the concerned officers to remain strict for collection of taxes because no one is above the law, however advised them to be polite and humble when dealing them.