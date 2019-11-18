Campaign against tax defaulting vehicles in Dec-2019: Minister

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Excise & Taxation department has decided to launch a Road Checking Campaign from first week of December for recovery of Motor Vehicle Tax form tax defaulting vehicles

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, here in his office on Monday.

Secretary ET & NC Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Director Admn Aamir Jamil and other officers also attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said that all Regional Directors ET & NC had been directed to constitute teams to check and identify tax defaulting vehicles at various points in their respective districts.

He said that during the campaign, action will be taken against tax defaulting vehicles and use of motor vehicle by second or progressive owners on transfer of ownership letters (open letters)'.

It was further decided that Road Checking Campaign would be launched with the cooperation of Traffic Police Sindh.