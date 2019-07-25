UrduPoint.com
Campaign Against Under Age Drivers Continue: DSP Traffic

Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:47 PM

Deputy Superintendent of Traffic Police Hassanabdal Mussarat Abbas here on Thursday said that campaign against under age drivers and without driving license holders is continue successfully

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Superintendent of Traffic Police Hassanabdal Mussarat Abbas here on Thursday said that campaign against under age drivers and without driving license holders is continue successfully.

Talking to media persons, he said the main purpose of this campaign was to maintain the smooth traffic system, reflectors must be paste on tractor trolly to control the traffic accident at night time.

All the underage drives were released after submitting the affidavit from their parents.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

