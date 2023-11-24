Open Menu

Campaign Against Unregistered Syringes' Sale Continues

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 10:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Friday continued its campaign against the sale of unregistered and banned conventional syringes.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, a market survey has been started on the instructions of the Minister for Health in this regard.

He said that Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan took notice of the sale of unregistered banned traditional syringes across the country.

The official said that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued instructions to its field offices and the provincial health departments.

He said that repeated use of conventional syringes can lead to the spread of infectious diseases like hepatitis, AIDS, etc., and strict action will be taken against criminals involved in the sale, distribution and stocking of banned products, he added.

He said that the ministry has planned an integrated strategy to eliminate fake non-registered medicines across the country.

He said that fake medical products are being raided all over the country under the National Task Force.

