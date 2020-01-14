Campaign against unsafe CNG cylinders kits launched in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Traffic Police and District Administrations have launched special campaign against use of unsafe CNG cylinders kits in public transport across Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Officials in Traffic Police told APP on Tuesday that operation against unsafe CNG cylinders in public transport vehicles were launched in the province to ensure safety of the passengers.

In Lakki Marwat, the district administration impounded five vehicles after examining CNG kits in 50 vehicles by removing kits due to its poor condition.

As many as 20 vehicles were fined for violating the government orders.

The Regional Transport Authority challaned 10 more vehicles, which were running without routes' permits.

In Karak district, Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Karak along with motor vehicles examiners carried out joint operation against substandard CNG kits in private vehicles to avoid fatal incidents in future.

Similar campaigns were also launched in Peshawar where traffic policemen examined fitness of CNG kits and issued warning to drivers. Several unsafe CNG kits were also seized.

Campaign was continued in Mardan, Chitral, DI Khan, Abbottabad, Swat, Hangu, Bannu and Nowshera districts where police along with officials of district administration checked the kits and directed drivers to keep fitness certificate issued by the government, otherwise strict action would be taken besides imposition of heavy fines.