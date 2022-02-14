Campaign against vehicles launches

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur on Monday launched a campaign against vehicles using blue lights and un-authorized green number plates on national highways

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) ::National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur on Monday launched a campaign against vehicles using blue lights and un-authorized green number plates on national highways.

During a visit on national highways, Sukkur NH&MP SP, Javed Iqbal Chadhar said that unauthorized and illegal use of blue revolving lights were causing a security risk to which a campaign had been launched against the violators without any discrimination.