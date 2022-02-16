UrduPoint.com

Campaign Against Vehicles Launches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022

SUKKUR, Feb 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur on Monday launched a campaign against vehicles using blue lights and un-authorized green number plates on national highways.

During a visit to national highways, Sukkur NH&MP SP, Javed Iqbal Chadhar said that unauthorized and illegal use of blue revolving lights were causing a security risk and a campaign had been launched against the violators without any discrimination.

More Stories From Pakistan

