Campaign Against Violators Of Coronavirus Vaccination Continues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 09:44 PM

In the light of the instructions issued by the NCOC, the district administration Abbottabad is taking action on the violation of Coronavirus vaccination

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :In the light of the instructions issued by the NCOC, the district administration Abbottabad is taking action on the violation of Coronavirus vaccination.

The district administration officers are performing duties while inspecting various places, Additional Assistant Commissioner Akasha Kiran checked the markets and issued warnings to the owners of various shops for violating Coronavirus vaccination and also sealed several shops.

Motor Vehicle Examiner Abbottabad Muhammad Anwar Khan said that implementation of Coronavirus SOPS in public transport and inspection of Coronavirus vaccination certificates of transporters/passengers and vaccination of non-vaccinated persons on the spot through health teams is assured on the spot.

