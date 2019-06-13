Campaign against wall-chalking, encroachments to be intensified in Multan

Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch Thursday ordered intensifying campaign against wall-chalking and encroachment to make ongoing efforts for city's beautification result-oriented and purposeful

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch Thursday ordered intensifying campaign against wall-chalking and encroachment to make ongoing efforts for city's beautification result-oriented and purposeful.

In his capacity as the administrator municipal corporation, Baloch ordered for stringent measures to discourage encroachers and those involved in wall-chalking and directed officials to constantly monitor the area to avoid resurgence of the illegal activity.

He ordered the Forest Department to plant saplings in the city and ensure their proper care.

Later, on the commissioner's orders, chief officer Iqbal Fareed led a team and launched a grand operation in Delhi gate, Khooni Burj, Haram gate, Loha market, Bohar gate, Fawwara Chowk and surrounding areas where illegal structures were demolished.

The team conducted operation against wall-chalking at Chungi No 8, Chowk Katcheri, Bosan road, MDA road, Nishtar road where they took banners and posters in possession.

CO Iqbal Fareed said that pillars of Katcheri Chowk flyover were being whitewashed and Chowk was undergoing beautification.