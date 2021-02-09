UrduPoint.com
Campaign Carried Out In Markets To Aware About Fatal Diseases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :RWMC and Albayrak communication group carried out market awareness campaign at Waris Khan, UC-39 to create awareness for containing the spread of the viral diseases.

Through this worthy awareness campaign deliberation, the shopkeepers & traders were requested to follow the SOP's regarding corona i.e. to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds, keep distance, wear mask, avoid gatherings, cover nose and face if there is flue or cough.

As winter seasons arrives, pollution of vehicles, burning waste mix with fog that causes smog which is vulnerable for health.

The general public was also informed not to burn the waste, dump it in the waste containers or hand it over to the waste specialist of the companies. Precautionary measures regarding dengue fever were also highlighted.

Moreover, the Help line number 1139 was spotted among the localities so that they can feel free to register their confronting issues regarding to sanitation and cleanliness.

