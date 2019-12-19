Campaign for boycott of Indian products launched across world

Different groups of Pakistanis, Kashmiris and Friends of Kashmir across the world have launched a campaign on social media urging the people to boycott Indian products in protest against continued lockdown imposed by New Delhi in occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, this year, and the discriminatory attitude meted out to the minorities in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Different groups of Pakistanis, Kashmiris and Friends of Kashmir across the world have launched a campaign on social media urging the people to boycott Indian products in protest against continued lockdown imposed by New Delhi in occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, this year, and the discriminatory attitude meted out to the minorities in India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the campaigners say that India is getting away with its crimes in occupied Kashmir on the basis of its economy and the world is turning a blind eye due to its economic interests.

They say that India has made the Kashmiris' lives miserable.

They ask the people across the world to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and show resentment against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir by boycotting Indian products in every form.

"Let us hurt India economically by boycotting its products. Let us protest BJP-led Indian government's crimes against Muslims.

Let us not buy any Indian product as it uses your money to buy arms to kill Kashmiri Muslims. We must boycott Indian products till India holds plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir," the campaigners say.

The campaigners say that the boycott of Indian goods will send a clear message to the oppressed Kashmiris that they are not alone in their struggle.

"World must see gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir rather pursuing its economic interests with India.

India will not be safe place for investments because of its latest cruel policies against Muslims and other minorities. People must boycott Indian products to express disapproval of its conduct against minorities in India," they say.