Campaign For By-polls In PS-70 Badin To End On May 18 Midnight

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 10:33 PM

Election Commissioner Sindh, Ijaz Anwar Chauhan on Friday informed all political parties and candidates contesting in the bye-election PS-70 Badin-I

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Election Commissioner Sindh, Ijaz Anwar Chauhan on Friday informed all political parties and candidates contesting in the bye-election PS-70 Badin-I.

He said that all political activities with regard to campaign for the by-polls will end 48 hours before the polling that is at 12 night between May 18 and 19, 2021.

Political parties and candidates running in the by-elections are requested to abide by the relevant laws so that the by-elections can be held in an orderly and peaceful manner on May 20.

More Stories From Pakistan

