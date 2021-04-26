Campaign for by-polls NA-249 Karachi West to end at 12 o' clock night between April 27, 28

(@FahadShabbir)

Election Commissioner of Sindh, Ijaz Anwar Chauhan on Monday said that all contesting parties and candidates are advised to stop election campaign activities for the bye-elections NA-249 Karachi West, at 12'O clock in the night between April 27 and 28, 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Election Commissioner of Sindh, Ijaz Anwar Chauhan on Monday said that all contesting parties and candidates are advised to stop election campaign activities for the bye-elections NA-249 Karachi West, at 12'O clock in the night between April 27 and 28, 2021.

All political parties and candidates running for the bye-elections NA-249 Karachi West are requested to abide by the relevant laws so that the elections can be held in the impartial and transparent manner on April 29, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Election Commission.