Campaign For By-polls NA-249 Karachi West To End At 12 O' Clock Night Between April 27, 28

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:05 PM

Campaign for by-polls NA-249 Karachi West to end at 12 o' clock night between April 27, 28

Election Commissioner of Sindh, Ijaz Anwar Chauhan on Monday said that all contesting parties and candidates are advised to stop election campaign activities for the bye-elections NA-249 Karachi West, at 12'O clock in the night between April 27 and 28, 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Election Commissioner of Sindh, Ijaz Anwar Chauhan on Monday said that all contesting parties and candidates are advised to stop election campaign activities for the bye-elections NA-249 Karachi West, at 12'O clock in the night between April 27 and 28, 2021.

All political parties and candidates running for the bye-elections NA-249 Karachi West are requested to abide by the relevant laws so that the elections can be held in the impartial and transparent manner on April 29, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Election Commission.

