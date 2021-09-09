Campaign for cantonment board election to end at 12 a.m. Friday: EC KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The stipulated time for campaign of cantonment election to be held on September 12th in seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would end on 12:00 a.m. Friday.

A press release issued from the office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission said polling for cantonment board election would start at 08:00 a.m. and continue till 05:00 p.m. without any break.

It said that any complaint and query regarding initial result on the polling day could be submitted with control room headed by Deputy Director Local Government, Muhammad Nasir Khan. The general public could register their complaint on control room phone number 091 9222540 or fax number 091 9210923.

The general election would be held on 33 wards of 9 cantonments boards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for which137 candidates were in the run. In Chirat and Marri Glez candidates have already been selected on general seats unopposed.

A total of 113753 voters would exercise their right of franchise during cantonment board election of which 600576 were male while 530135 were female voters. For the election a total of 131 polling stations have been established among which 54 were for male voters while 35 for female voters. Besides, 25 joint polling stations have also been established, the EC KP said.

In Peshawar, the election would held on five general seats while in Nowshera on four general seats, in Risalpur on three general seats, in Mardan on two general seats, in Kohat on three general seats, in Bannu on two general seats, in Abbottabad on ten general seats, in Dera Ismail Khan on two general seats and in Havelian cantonment the election would be held on two general seats.

Strict compliance of corona SOPs would be ensured on the polling day, the KP Election Office said.