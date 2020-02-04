UrduPoint.com
Campaign For Disposal Of Waste Launches In Shangla

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 01:29 PM

Campaign for disposal of waste launches in Shangla

The district administration Shangla has launched special campaign for disposal of all kinds of solid waste to make the city clean

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration Shangla has launched special campaign for disposal of all kinds of solid waste to make the city clean.

On directives of Assistant Commissioner Besham Khurram Rehman Jadoon, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and officials of the district administration jointly conducted cleanliness campaign against solid waste by removing several tons of garbage of daily use items, hospitals' waste and plastic bags. The waste dump at main KKH Road near Sahil hotel was also removed.

The Assistant Commissioner directed TMA officials to lift all type of waste on daily basis to provide better atmosphere to residents.

He also directed shopkeepers and owners of the hotels, motels and inns to avoid throwing garbage in open and put it in dustbins in front of their shops so that TMA's officials could easily dispose off at proper places.

Khurram Jadoon said Shangla would be made model district in terms of cleanliness for which the cooperation of general public, farmers, academicians, businessmen and traders were imperative.

