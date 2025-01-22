Campaign For Distribution Of Joint Land Holdings From Feb 1
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 07:11 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The campaign for distribution of joint land holdings (Khewat) is being launched in Sialkot district from February 1.
The Revenue Department Sialkot, in collaboration with Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement Project (PULSE), will run a campaign for joint land holdings (Khewat) for the next three months.
This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal while addressing a joint meeting of the PULSE team and revenue officers.
The ADC Revenue discussed the stages of distribution of joint land holdings (Khewat) with the PULSE team and appreciated the efforts of PULSE and assured all possible support. The PULSE experts said that they are in constant contact with the administrations of all districts and other institutions so that the large-scale distribution of joint land holdings (Khewat) across the province can be completed in a timely and amicable manner.
