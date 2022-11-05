UrduPoint.com

Campaign For Malaysian General Election Begins After Nomination Day

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Campaign for Malaysian general election begins after nomination day

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :) -- Nominations for candidates seeking to contest the 222 seats making up the lower house of the Malaysian parliament as part of the country's general election proceeded smoothly on Saturday.

Candidates are vying for those seats including the former ruling coalition Barisan Nasional, the main opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan and several other political parties and independent candidates, with local media putting the total contesting at over 1,000.

The number of candidates running for the seats makes this election a highly contested one, with an influx of new parties and independents leading to numerous multi-cornered fights.

This election will also see a record number of eligible voters due to the lowering of the voting age from 21 to 18 years old and automatic voter registration, which will see all citizens over 18 years old being added to the voter register.

Among key issues for voters are economy and inflation, political stability, corruption and inter-ethnic tensions in the multi-ethnic country.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Parliament Media All From Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Imran Khan inciting PTI workers against state inst ..

Imran Khan inciting PTI workers against state institutions: Ahsan

30 minutes ago
 Govt requested to take punitive action against per ..

Govt requested to take punitive action against perpetrators of institution's def ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England

3 hours ago
 Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Z ..

Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Zubair Niazi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.