UrduPoint.com

Campaign For Protection Against Measles, Rubella To Start From Nov 15: DHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 08:49 PM

Campaign for protection against measles, rubella to start from Nov 15: DHO

As many as 72 teams have been constituted to vaccinate children aged nine-month to 15-year against measles and rubella diseases

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) : As many as 72 teams have been constituted to vaccinate children aged nine-month to 15-year against measles and rubella diseases.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Attaullah on Monday said that all arrangements have been finalized to launch a drive for protection against measles and rubella diseases that will start from November 15 and would continue till November 27.

He informed that each team would be comprises of four persons who would visit door to door for vaccinating the children.

DHO urged parents to vaccinate their children under the age of nine months to 15 years during the national campaign to protect children from diseases such as measles and rubella.

He added that parents can bring their children to the nearest temporary vaccination center, school or government health centers for free vaccinations against measles and rubella.

Related Topics

Visit November All From Government

Recent Stories

Solskjaer relishes 'criticism' despite Man Utd pre ..

Solskjaer relishes 'criticism' despite Man Utd pressure

1 minute ago
 Iraq Approves Use of Pfizer COVID Vaccine in Minor ..

Iraq Approves Use of Pfizer COVID Vaccine in Minors Over 12 - Health Ministry

1 minute ago
 German Man Faces Murder Charge After Driving Into ..

German Man Faces Murder Charge After Driving Into Children - Prosecutors

1 minute ago
 RCCI delegation calls on Sri Lankan High Commissio ..

RCCI delegation calls on Sri Lankan High Commission

1 minute ago
 Rain likely in Upper KP, Northeast Punjab, norther ..

Rain likely in Upper KP, Northeast Punjab, northern areas

1 minute ago
 ICT, CDA joint committee formed to report on encro ..

ICT, CDA joint committee formed to report on encroachments

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.