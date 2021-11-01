Campaign for protection against measles, rubella to start from Nov 15: DHO

(@FahadShabbir)

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) : As many as 72 teams have been constituted to vaccinate children aged nine-month to 15-year against measles and rubella diseases.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Attaullah on Monday said that all arrangements have been finalized to launch a drive for protection against measles and rubella diseases that will start from November 15 and would continue till November 27.

He informed that each team would be comprises of four persons who would visit door to door for vaccinating the children.

DHO urged parents to vaccinate their children under the age of nine months to 15 years during the national campaign to protect children from diseases such as measles and rubella.

He added that parents can bring their children to the nearest temporary vaccination center, school or government health centers for free vaccinations against measles and rubella.