Campaign for registration of house servants, tenants in full swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The police's campaign 'Knock the Door' is in full swing to register tenants as well as domestic servants in door-to-door visits by their teams to ensure registration of the said group of people, here.

As per details, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad registered 128 tenants and 222 house servants in Aabpara police station's jurisdiction during the last 24 hours.

The police spokesman said that the purpose of this campaign was to avoid any untoward incident by maintaining the law and order situation in the Federal capital.

He said that this exercise would help to keep a vigilant eye on miscreants and suspects. However, the spokesman appealed to the citizens to ask for the identity of a person if someone dressed in plain clothes comes to their house in order to collect the data.

Unregistered employees and tenants could be involved in serious incidents like theft and robbery by impersonating as a common citizens. He said that Islamabad Capital Police was trying to provide a safe environment to the citizens of the federal capital by using all its resources.