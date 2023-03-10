Campaign for registration of house servants and tenants in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The campaign of Islamabad police `Knock the Door' is in full swing to register tenants as well as domestic servants and its teams are conducting door-to-door visits to ensure their registration.

As per details, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad registered 84 house servants and tenants of 145 houses in jurisdiction of Shalimar Police Station during last 24 hours.

Police spokesman told on Friday that the purpose of this campaign was to avoid any untoward incident by maintaining law and order in the Federal capital.

He said that this exercise would help to keep a vigilant eye on miscreants and suspects.

However, the spokesman appealed the citizens to ask for the identity of a person if someone dressed in plain clothes comes to their house in order to collect the data.

Unregistered employees and tenants could be involved in serious incidents like theft and robbery by impersonating as a common citizen. He said that Islamabad Capital Police was trying to provide a safe environment to the citizens of the federal capital by using all its resources.