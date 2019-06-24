UrduPoint.com
Campaign For Use Of Seat-belts, Helmets Continues

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 12:34 PM

Campaign for use of seat-belts, helmets continues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :A vigorous campaign to create awareness regarding use of seat-belts and helmets continued in the district successfully here on Monday.

In light of instructions issued by Chief Traffic Officer Kashif Zulfiqar, the education Unit of the traffic police under the headship of SP Headquarters Fazal Ahmed Jan was creating awareness among road users regarding the importance of use of seat-belts and helmets through loud speakers and pamphlets at different roads and junctions of the district.

Moreover, the commuters were being advised to fasten seat-belts and use helmets for their own and others safety. To take the drive to further success, big billboards and pan flex were also installed at different roads of the city.

The traffic police have also established stalls in different bazaars and busy roads of the district to create awareness among road users regarding importance of use of seat-belts and helmets.

