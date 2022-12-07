Campaign going on against anti-encroachment across Quetta for smooth traffic

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :In view of the directives of Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch and public difficulties, the anti-encroachment campaign is going on rapidly throughout the district.

In this regard, various teams under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Atta Al-Num and Assistant Commissioner Kuchlak Waqar Kakar arrested 39 people despite 21 people were fined for trespassing, parking the wrong vehicle, disrupting the flow of traffic and standing on the street. Penalties while several temporary encroachments were removed and goods confiscated during the operation, said press release issued here on Wednesday.

In connection with the anti-encroachment campaign, these operations were carried out in different areas of the city, Kuchlak City, Bypass, Joint Road, Sabzal Road and surrounding areas.

During this time, along with the removal of several encroachments, fines were imposed on those who park illegally and the traffic flow was improved by removing the carriage drivers from the main highway.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner City Quetta Ata Al-Num said that the anti-encroachment campaign was ongoing in the city on behalf of the district administration.

In this regard, the people, especially the business community, should avoid encroachment and wrong parking of vehicles on the highways and main roads because of encroachment in the city. Due to this, the traffic problems are increasing day by day and often causing traffic jams and problems, he noted.

He said that in this regard, the business community has been repeatedly requested to keep goods in front of their shops and avoid encroachment and illegal parking, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against them in the anti-encroachment campaign.

He said that the district administration does not want to make anyone unemployed in the city but there would be no compromise on the problems faced by the people.

He said that in view of public problems and difficulties, the anti-encroachment campaign would continue throughout the city until the end of encroachment saying that the public should also support the district administration in this campaign.