Campaign in full swing against pesticides adulteration

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture (Pest Warning) Dr Amir Rasool said on Sunday that a campaign against pesticides' adulteration was in full swing and teams of the Agriculture Department were regularly visiting the pesticide dealer shops to ensure sale of genuine pesticides.

In a statement issued here, he said that agricultural teams collected 753 samples of pesticides across the district during the current year and dispatched them to laboratory for analysis. The lab reports provided 14 samples of pesticides were adulterated and spurious. Therefore, cases were got registered against the shopkeepers and dealers in addition to arresting 24 accused and imposing a fine of Rs 6.5 million on them.