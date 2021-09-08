Campaign in full swing to enroll out of school children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Enrollment campaign for out of school children is in full swing as high level drive is continue on social media to enroll out of school children in public sector schools.

Banners and pamphlets were visible on public sectors schools across the province and shared brochures on social media by the staffs of schools to enroll out of schools and get free education.

Abdul Malik, Head Master Government High School Dheri Kot Malakand told APP that in connection of 8 lac enrollment campaign started by Elementary and Secondary Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in public sector schools they enrolled 92 students in 9th grade and 61 enrolled in 6th grade.

He said that Parents Teachers Council meeting was also held in this connection and also brochures are shared on social media to enroll their children at their schools as the school has high qualified teachers.

The Spokesperson for Education department said that the enrollment campaign has been started from July 12 and instructions for all heads of public sector educational institutions have been issued in this regard.

During the enrollment campaign, all teachers have been advised to play a proactive role for increasing enrollment by reaching out to maximum out of school children.

He said that schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have started the 2021-2022 academic year from July and during the period maximum out of school children would be enrolled.

Academic textbooks provided to students across the province. He said that the enrollment process of students would be completed as soon as the department especially heads of schools and parents were taking huge interest to enroll out of school children.

