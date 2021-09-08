UrduPoint.com

Campaign In Full Swing To Enroll Out Of School Children

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:20 AM

Campaign in full swing to enroll out of school children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Enrollment campaign for out of school children is in full swing as high level drive is continue on social media to enroll out of school children in public sector schools.

Banners and pamphlets were visible on public sectors schools across the province and shared brochures on social media by the staffs of schools to enroll out of schools and get free education.

Abdul Malik, Head Master Government High School Dheri Kot Malakand told APP that in connection of 8 lac enrollment campaign started by Elementary and Secondary Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in public sector schools they enrolled 92 students in 9th grade and 61 enrolled in 6th grade.

He said that Parents Teachers Council meeting was also held in this connection and also brochures are shared on social media to enroll their children at their schools as the school has high qualified teachers.

The Spokesperson for Education department said that the enrollment campaign has been started from July 12 and instructions for all heads of public sector educational institutions have been issued in this regard.

During the enrollment campaign, all teachers have been advised to play a proactive role for increasing enrollment by reaching out to maximum out of school children.

He said that schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have started the 2021-2022 academic year from July and during the period maximum out of school children would be enrolled.

Academic textbooks provided to students across the province. He said that the enrollment process of students would be completed as soon as the department especially heads of schools and parents were taking huge interest to enroll out of school children.

/395

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Social Media Malakand July All From Government

Recent Stories

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syr ..

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syria secures point against UAE i ..

3 hours ago
 NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

6 hours ago
 Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to ..

Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing i ..

5 hours ago
 US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden ..

US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden Art Customer

5 hours ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.