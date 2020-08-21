Campaign kicked off for building 30-km long road on self-help basis

Hundreds of people of Mastuj Tehsil of Upper Chitral district under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Wali on Friday started campaign to construct a 30-kilometer long road of Mastuj on their self-help basis

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Hundreds of people of Mastuj Tehsil of Upper Chitral district under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Wali on Friday started campaign to construct a 30-kilometer long road of Mastuj on their self-help basis.

A brief ceremony was held near Mastuja Bridge in which Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail said that since there was not a single kilometer of (blacktop) road paved in the entire Upper Chitral district, necessitating for the local people to construct a road on self help basis.

Hundreds of people from Mastuj marched towards the road with their spades, shovels, tractors, trolleys and other equipment to repair and construct the 30-kilometer road themselves.

Talking to media persons, Prof. Ismail said, "Pakistan has already given us a lot and now it is our turn to reciprocate and construct the road on self help basis." He said in the first phase, the road will be repaired, leveled and then it will be blacktopped.

So far, he added no donations had been solicited from any person or organization, but someone wanted to donate voluntarily they will be welcomed.

Former Tehsil Nazim Shahzada Sikandar-ul-Mulk said, "We had built this road 25 years ago but no government has paid attention to this road.

Hasil Murad, a social worker says this road is very narrow and there are a lot of patches in its middle and many vehicles had met accidents in its wake after being fallen into a deep ravine, claiming many precious lives.

Prof. Ismail says that all the places of tourism are located in Mustuj Tehsil. In this area there are beautiful valleys like Shandor, Brugal where thousands of tourists come every year but they face many difficulties due to poor condition of road. The people of the area decided to build this road on self-help basis.