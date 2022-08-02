UrduPoint.com

Campaign Launched Against Drug Addiction In Kohat

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Social Welfare Department Kohat on Tuesday launched awareness campaign in prominent localities of the city against menace of drug abuse.

During campaign, panaflexes and banners were installed to aware people about perils of drugs.

Meetings were held with community elders, students and other stakeholders who were briefed about services provided in Detoxification and Rehabilitation Centre Kohat.

They were informed about free boarding and lodging, free treatment of drug addicts in rehabilitation centre and skills training programs.

Civil society was also urged to join hands and help authorities in their efforts to eliminate drugs from the society.

