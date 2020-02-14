Campaign launched against stray dogs in Sukkur

The health department and Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) Sukkur jointly launched a campaign against stray dogs in Sukkur on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) : The health department and Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) Sukkur jointly launched a campaign against stray dogs in Sukkur on Friday.

According to DHO, Dr Muneer Ahmed Mangrio, the health department with collaboration of TMA has started the drive in all union councils of the Sukkur.

He said their team would visit every village and take steps toeliminate them. He appealed to the citizens to cooperate by pointing out dwellings of stray dogs.