Campaign launched for making milk free from adulteration in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched an effective campaign to ensure provision of milk free from all kind of adulteration in the whole province.

The campaign has also been supported by food Safety, Hilal Food Authority and Provincial Agriculture & Livestock department.

As part of the campaign advertisement was also made, issuing warnings to those who are involved in this heinous practice of milk adulteration.

Such elements were warned of strict action besides imprisonment in case were found involved in playing with the health humans.

All the diary shops and farm owners were also warned of hefty financial penalties if sample collected were found containing adulterated milk.

A toll free number (0800-37432) is given along with a mobile number (03451009348) for whatsapp registration of complaints by common people to inform officials concerned about sale of adulterated milk in their respective areas.

Food Department expressed the resolve that milk is a big blessing of Allah Almighty and every step would be taken for ensuring provision of the commodity in its natural form.