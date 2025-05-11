Campaign launched in Swat to protect and increase birds' population

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The bird-loving people in Swat have launched a campaign to protect birds and boost their population in a bid to control their falling numbers.

The campaign, initiated by local youth, has received active participation from the public, concerned about the declining numbers of birds in Swat valley, especially the sparrows.

The participants said various bird species are rapidly declining due to climate change and overpopulation. In response, the campaign aims to safeguard existing species and encourage the growth of bird populations through conservation efforts and community involvement.

The initiative highlights the urgent need for environmental awareness and the importance of preserving biodiversity in the region.