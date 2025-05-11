Open Menu

Campaign Launched In Swat To Protect And Increase Birds' Population

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Campaign launched in Swat to protect and increase birds' population

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The bird-loving people in Swat have launched a campaign to protect birds and boost their population in a bid to control their falling numbers.

The campaign, initiated by local youth, has received active participation from the public, concerned about the declining numbers of birds in Swat valley, especially the sparrows.

The participants said various bird species are rapidly declining due to climate change and overpopulation. In response, the campaign aims to safeguard existing species and encourage the growth of bird populations through conservation efforts and community involvement.

The initiative highlights the urgent need for environmental awareness and the importance of preserving biodiversity in the region.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

19 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

20 hours ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

20 hours ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

24 hours ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

24 hours ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan