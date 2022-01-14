Campaign launched on creating equal opportunities for disable people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The campaign " Equal World" has been launched on Friday with an aim to focus on creating equal opportunities for people with disabilities.

The campaign is launched jointly by Federal College of education and Sightsavers Pakistan.

The director Federal College of Education and Director General Pakistan Management Institute Professor Doctor Samia Rehman Dogar, all faculty members and the students of Federal College of Education also signed the petition to make this noble campaign thriving and successful.

The specific task of this noble initiative is to influence government of Pakistan for accurate count of people with disabilities in the upcoming national census 2022.

The government of Pakistan, through this campaign, will also be urged to participate in upcoming Global Disabilities Summit to be held in February 2022 in Norway.

It is worth mentioning here that Sightsavers began working in Pakistan in 1985 with aim to protect sight and fighting for disability rights.